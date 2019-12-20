A Director at Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Civista Bancshares (CIVB), Allen Nickles, sold shares of CIVB for $25.02K.

This is Nickles’ first Sell trade following 50 Buy transactions. In addition to Allen Nickles, 23 other CIVB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Civista Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.45 million and quarterly net profit of $7.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.62 and a one-year low of $15.55. Currently, Civista Bancshares has an average volume of 30.38K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $336.3K worth of CIVB shares and purchased $1.1M worth of CIVB shares. The insider sentiment on Civista Bancshares has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allen Nickles' trades have generated a 28.6% average return based on past transactions.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland.