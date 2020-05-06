A Director at Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Civista Bancshares (CIVB), Harry Singer, bought shares of CIVB for $9,159.

This recent transaction increases Harry Singer’s holding in the company by 7.42% to a total of $192.7K.

Based on Civista Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.54 million and quarterly net profit of $7.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.63 million and had a net profit of $9.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.32 and a one-year low of $11.62. CIVB’s market cap is $228 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

The insider sentiment on Civista Bancshares has been positive according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. Civista Bancshares was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.