A Director at Civeo (CVEO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Civeo (CVEO), Martin Lambert, bought shares of CVEO for $273K.

Following this transaction Martin Lambert’s holding in the company was increased by 140.46% to a total of $421.1K. In addition to Martin Lambert, one other CVEO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Civeo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $149 million and GAAP net loss of $31.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.32 million. Currently, Civeo has an average volume of 450.73K. The company has a one-year high of $2.53 and a one-year low of $0.75.

The insider sentiment on Civeo has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.