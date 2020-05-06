A Director at Citrix Systems (CTXS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Citrix Systems (CTXS), Robert Calderoni, sold shares of CTXS for $4.35M.

Following Robert Calderoni’s last CTXS Sell transaction on November 21, 2017, the stock climbed by 61.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Citrix Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $861 million and quarterly net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $719 million and had a net profit of $110 million. The company has a one-year high of $152.50 and a one-year low of $90.28. Currently, Citrix Systems has an average volume of 651.11K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold CTXS with a $147.00 price target. Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.69, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Read More on CTXS: