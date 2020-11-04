A Director at Citizens & Northern (CZNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Citizens & Northern (CZNC), Leo Lambert, bought shares of CZNC for $10.03K.

In addition to Leo Lambert, 7 other CZNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Leo Lambert’s holding in the company by 1.79% to a total of $575.5K.

Based on Citizens & Northern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.94 million and quarterly net profit of $2.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.96 million and had a net profit of $5.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.06 and a one-year low of $14.92. Currently, Citizens & Northern has an average volume of 33.62K.

The insider sentiment on Citizens & Northern has been positive according to 148 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The company’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. The company’s Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.