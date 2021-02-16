A Director at Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI), James Lang, bought shares of CZWI for $21.96K.

Following this transaction James Lang’s holding in the company was increased by 2.86% to a total of $788.7K. In addition to James Lang, 2 other CZWI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Citizens Community Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.49 million and quarterly net profit of $3.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.36 million and had a net profit of $3.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.32 and a one-year low of $5.26. CZWI’s market cap is $121 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

The insider sentiment on Citizens Community Bancorp has been positive according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.