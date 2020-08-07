A Director at Cintas is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Cintas (CTAS), James J. Johnson, exercised options to sell 4,261 CTAS shares at $27.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.28M.

Following James J. Johnson’s last CTAS Sell transaction on February 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 103.6%. In addition to James J. Johnson, one other CTAS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $311.02 and a one-year low of $154.33. CTAS’s market cap is $31.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.00. Currently, Cintas has an average volume of 100.84K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $280.67, reflecting a 7.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.28M worth of CTAS shares and purchased $3.09M worth of CTAS shares. The insider sentiment on Cintas has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items. The First Aid and Safety Services segment comprises of first aid and safety products and services. The All Other segment includes fire protection services and its direct sale business. The Corporate segment consists of corporate assets such as cash and marketable securities. The company was founded by Richard T. Farmer in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.