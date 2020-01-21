A Director at Cintas (CTAS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Cintas (CTAS), Joseph Scaminace, bought shares of CTAS for $280.8K.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Scaminace’s holding in the company by 182.72% to a total of $3.44 million. Following Joseph Scaminace’s last CTAS Buy transaction on May 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 63.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cintas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion and quarterly net profit of $244 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a net profit of $240 million. The company has a one-year high of $287.74 and a one-year low of $180.44. Currently, Cintas has an average volume of 479.13K.

Five different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate.