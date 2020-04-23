A Director at Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Cinemark Holdings (CNK), Ximena Humrichouse, sold shares of CNK for $56.98K.

Following Ximena Humrichouse’s last CNK Sell transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.51 and a one-year low of $5.72. CNK’s market cap is $1.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80, reflecting a -47.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cinemark Holdings has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More on CNK: