A Director at Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Cinemark Holdings (CNK), Ximena Humrichouse, bought shares of CNK for $30.9K.

Following this transaction Ximena Humrichouse’s holding in the company was increased by 30.4% to a total of $141.1K. In addition to Ximena Humrichouse, 5 other CNK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $43.51 and a one-year low of $5.71. CNK’s market cap is $770.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.03.

Seven different firms, including Barrington and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cinemark Holdings has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

