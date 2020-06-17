A Director at Cigna (CI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cigna (CI), Eric Foss, bought shares of CI for $1.02M.

This recent transaction increases Eric Foss’ holding in the company by 20.85% to a total of $5.92 million.

Based on Cigna’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.44 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.18 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.96 billion and had a net profit of $1.37 billion. The company has a one-year high of $224.64 and a one-year low of $118.50. CI’s market cap is $69.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $248.15, reflecting a -21.9% downside. 12 different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cigna has been negative according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Health Services segment includes pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services. The Integrated Medical segment offers a variety of health care solutions to employers and individuals. The International Markets segment covers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products; and health care coverage in its international markets as well as health care benefits to globally mobile employees of multinational organizations. The Group Disability and Other segment represents group disability and life, corporate-owned life insurance, and run-off business consisting of reinsurance; settlement authority; and individual life insurance and annuity and retirement benefits business. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.