A Director at Chuy’s Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), Ira Zecher, exercised options to sell 2,850 CHUY shares at $13.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $55.97K.

The company has a one-year high of $29.45 and a one-year low of $7.28. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 90.02K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, reflecting a -8.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Chuy’s Holdings has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.