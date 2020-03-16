A Director at Churchill Downs (CHDN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Churchill Downs (CHDN), Alex Rankin, bought shares of CHDN for $25.61K.

In addition to Alex Rankin, 2 other CHDN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Churchill Downs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $281 million and quarterly net profit of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $219 million and had a net profit of $11.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.53 and a one-year low of $75.01. Currently, Churchill Downs has an average volume of 329.25K.

The insider sentiment on Churchill Downs has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Churchill Downs, Inc. operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments.