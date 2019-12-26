A Director at Christopher & Banks (CBKC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Christopher & Banks (CBKC), William Sharpe, bought shares of CBKC for $27.5K.

Following this transaction William Sharpe’s holding in the company was increased by 17.38% to a total of $185.7K.

Based on Christopher & Banks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.06 million and quarterly net profit of $487K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.82 million. Currently, Christopher & Banks has an average volume of 207.56K. The company has a one-year high of $0.66 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.