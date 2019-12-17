A Director at Children’s Place (PLCE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Children’s Place (PLCE), Norman Matthews, bought shares of PLCE for $576.9K.

This recent transaction increases Norman Matthews’ holding in the company by 16.89% to a total of $4.03 million. In addition to Norman Matthews, 3 other PLCE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Children’s Place’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $525 million and quarterly net profit of $43.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $522 million and had a net profit of $49.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $116.84 and a one-year low of $53.62. Currently, Children’s Place has an average volume of 772.11K.

Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and D.A. Davidson, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Children’s Place has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Place and Baby Place. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.