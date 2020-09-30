A Director at Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ), Brad R. Martin, sold shares of CHKAQ for $26.18K.

This is Martin’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions. In addition to Brad R. Martin, one other CHKAQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Chesapeake Energy has an average volume of 55.04K.

The insider sentiment on Chesapeake Energy has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.