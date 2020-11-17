A Director at Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI), Lowrie Regina, sold shares of CHMI for $99.78K.

Based on Cherry Hill Mortgage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $634K and GAAP net loss of -$732,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-5,358,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.34 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, Cherry Hill Mortgage has an average volume of 222.21K.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.