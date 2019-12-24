A Director at Cheniere Energy (LNG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cheniere Energy (LNG), Vicky Bailey, sold shares of LNG for $120.4K.

Following Vicky Bailey’s last LNG Sell transaction on December 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

Based on Cheniere Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion and GAAP net loss of $318 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.88 billion and had a net profit of $65 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.60 and a one-year low of $55.18.

The insider sentiment on Cheniere Energy has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki on February 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

