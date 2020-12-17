A Director at Cheniere Energy (LNG) is Selling Shares

On December 15, a Director at Cheniere Energy (LNG), Vicky Bailey, sold shares of LNG for $96.33K.

The company has a one-year high of $67.11 and a one-year low of $27.06. LNG’s market cap is $15.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.38, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

Vicky Bailey's trades have generated a -40.4% average return based on past transactions.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.