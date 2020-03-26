A Director at ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Geoffrey Parker, sold shares of CCXI for $1.1M.

Following Geoffrey Parker’s last CCXI Sell transaction on December 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.2%. This is Parker’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on ChemoCentryx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.87 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,528,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.36 and a one-year low of $6.16. Currently, ChemoCentryx has an average volume of 704.96K.

The insider sentiment on ChemoCentryx has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Geoffrey Parker's trades have generated a 62.0% average return based on past transactions.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.