A Director at Chegg is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Chegg (CHGG), Richard Sarnoff, exercised options to sell 66,666 CHGG shares at $7.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.34M.

Following Richard Sarnoff’s last CHGG Sell transaction on February 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.3%.

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $132 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,713,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.40 and a one-year low of $25.89. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 35.35.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.09, reflecting a 16.2% upside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CHGG with a $60.00 price target.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format; access to online homework help and textbook solutions; course organization and scheduling; college and university matching tools; and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

