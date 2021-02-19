A Director at Charles Schwab is Exercising Options

On February 17 it was reported that a Director at Charles Schwab (SCHW), William Haraf, exercised options to sell 7,866 SCHW shares at $28.96 a share, for a total transaction value of $481.8K.

Following William Haraf’s last SCHW Sell transaction on January 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 39.1%. In addition to William Haraf, 5 other SCHW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Charles Schwab’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.61 billion and had a net profit of $852 million. The company has a one-year high of $62.23 and a one-year low of $28.00. SCHW’s market cap is $116 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.10.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.05, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $85.46M worth of SCHW shares and purchased $6.74M worth of SCHW shares. The insider sentiment on Charles Schwab has been neutral according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services as well as retirement business services, to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and recordkeepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.