A Director at Charles River Labs is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Charles River Labs (CRL), Robert Bertolini, exercised options to sell 7,170 CRL shares at $55.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.22M.

Following Robert Bertolini’s last CRL Sell transaction on March 02, 2017, the stock climbed by 84.7%. This is Bertolini’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BMY back in August 2019

Based on Charles River Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $691 million and quarterly net profit of $80.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $602 million and had a net profit of $59.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $175.25 and a one-year low of $123.17. Currently, Charles River Labs has an average volume of 367.89K.

The insider sentiment on Charles River Labs has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions.