A Director at Charles River Labs (CRL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Charles River Labs (CRL), Richard Wallman, bought shares of CRL for $1.68M.

Following this transaction Richard Wallman’s holding in the company was increased by 119.01% to a total of $8.79 million. Following Richard Wallman’s last CRL Buy transaction on February 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 56.3%.

Based on Charles River Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $683 million and quarterly net profit of $67.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $668 million and had a net profit of $72.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $250.29 and a one-year low of $95.58. Currently, Charles River Labs has an average volume of 351.56K.

11 different firms, including Jefferies and Wells Fargo, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $250.92, reflecting a -6.3% downside. Starting in October 2020, CRL received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Charles River Labs has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Wallman's trades have generated a 6.2% average return based on past transactions.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.