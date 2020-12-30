A Director at Charles & Colvard is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Charles & Colvard (CTHR), Ollin Sykes, exercised options to buy 55,555 CTHR shares at $0.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $50K.

This recent transaction increases Ollin Sykes’ holding in the company by 2.92% to a total of $2.51 million. In addition to Ollin Sykes, one other CTHR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Charles & Colvard’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.93 million and quarterly net profit of $874.3K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.61 million and had a net profit of $207.3K. Currently, Charles & Colvard has an average volume of 316.40K. CTHR’s market cap is $37.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.90.

The insider sentiment on Charles & Colvard has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels, and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and, e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.