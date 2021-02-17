A Director at Charles & Colvard is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Charles & Colvard (CTHR), Neal Goldman, exercised options to buy 139,916 CTHR shares at $1.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $154.8K.

Following this transaction Neal Goldman’s holding in the company was increased by 20.67% to a total of $2.24 million. Following Neal Goldman’s last CTHR Buy transaction on September 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Based on Charles & Colvard’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.15 million and quarterly net profit of $2.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.66 million and had a net profit of $814.1K. CTHR’s market cap is $71.55 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.00. Currently, Charles & Colvard has an average volume of 257.03K.

The insider sentiment on Charles & Colvard has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels, and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and, e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.