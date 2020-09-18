A Director at Charles & Colvard (CTHR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Charles & Colvard (CTHR), Ollin Sykes, bought shares of CTHR for $134.8K.

This recent transaction increases Ollin Sykes’ holding in the company by 52.46% to a total of $1.37 million. In addition to Ollin Sykes, 3 other CTHR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Charles & Colvard has an average volume of 182.38K. The company has a one-year high of $1.66 and a one-year low of $0.60.

Ollin Sykes’ trades have generated a 12.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels, and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and, e-commerce outlets. The Traditional segment consists of wholesale and retail customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.