A Director at CH Robinson (CHRW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CH Robinson (CHRW), Brian Short, bought shares of CHRW for $5,065.

Following Brian Short’s last CHRW Buy transaction on October 01, 2012, the stock climbed by 29.9%.

Based on CH Robinson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $78.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.75 billion and had a net profit of $162 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 2591.88. The company has a one-year high of $91.23 and a one-year low of $56.94.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.11, reflecting a 6.3% upside. Five different firms, including Barclays and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.