A Director at Cerus (CERS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cerus (CERS), Timothy Anderson, bought shares of CERS for $40K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Anderson’s holding in the company by 5.42% to a total of $802.5K. In addition to Timothy Anderson, 4 other CERS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.88 and a one-year low of $3.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.9953.

Starting in February 2019, CERS received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Cerus has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Timothy Anderson’s trades have generated a 1.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The company produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.