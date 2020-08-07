A Director at Cerner (CERN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cerner (CERN), Gerald Bisbee, sold shares of CERN for $520.9K.

Following Gerald Bisbee’s last CERN Sell transaction on June 09, 2017, the stock climbed by 4.5%. In addition to Gerald Bisbee, one other CERN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $80.90 and a one-year low of $53.08. Currently, Cerner has an average volume of 924.45K. CERN’s market cap is $21.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.80.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.00, reflecting a -10.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cerner has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation & training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded by Neal L. Patterson, Clifford W. Illig and Paul N. Gorup in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, MO.