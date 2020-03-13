A Director at CenturyLink (CTL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CenturyLink (CTL), William Bruce Hanks, bought shares of CTL for $92.4K.

Following this transaction William Bruce Hanks’ holding in the company was increased by 10.85% to a total of $1.06 million. Following William Bruce Hanks’ last CTL Buy transaction on May 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $15.30 and a one-year low of $8.95. Currently, CenturyLink has an average volume of 12.91M.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management; Enterprise; Small and Medium Business; Wholesale and Consumer.

