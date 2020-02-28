A Director at Celsion (CLSN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Celsion (CLSN), Alberto Martinez, bought shares of CLSN for $4,500.

Following this transaction Alberto Martinez’s holding in the company was increased by 12.5% to a total of $55.8K.

Currently, Celsion has an average volume of 166.60K. The company has a one-year high of $2.63 and a one-year low of $0.82.

Starting in March 2019, CLSN received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

Alberto Martinez's trades have generated a -6.4% average return based on past transactions.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.