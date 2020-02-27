A Director at Cel-Sci (CVM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Cel-Sci (CVM), Bruno Jean-Marie Baillavoine, bought shares of CVM for $9,996.

This recent transaction increases Bruno Jean-Marie Baillavoine’s holding in the company by 30.77% to a total of $42.49K. In addition to Bruno Jean-Marie Baillavoine, 5 other CVM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.80 and a one-year low of $2.37. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 55.9430.

The insider sentiment on Cel-Sci has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS).