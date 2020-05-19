A Director at CBRE Group (CBRE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CBRE Group (CBRE), Raymond Wirta, sold shares of CBRE for $3.15M.

This is Wirta’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. In addition to Raymond Wirta, one other CBRE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CBRE Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.89 billion and quarterly net profit of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.14 billion and had a net profit of $164 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.75 and a one-year low of $29.17. CBRE’s market cap is $12.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $49.00, reflecting a -22.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.15M worth of CBRE shares and purchased $100.7K worth of CBRE shares. The insider sentiment on CBRE Group has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Americas segment comprises of operations throughout the United States and Canada as well as markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment offers full range of services concentrated on the commercial property sector, such as leasing, property sales, valuation services, asset management services, and occupier outsourcing. The Asia Pacific segment commercial real estate services. The Global Investment Management segment consist of investment management services to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors seeking to generate returns and diversification through investment in real estate. The Development Services segment develops and invests in commercial real estate across a wide spectrum of property types, including: industrial, office and retail properties; healthcare facilities of all types; and residential/mixed-use projects. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.