A Director at Catalent (CTLT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Catalent (CTLT), Gregory Lucier, bought shares of CTLT for $119.4K.

Following Gregory Lucier’s last CTLT Buy transaction on September 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.3%. This recent transaction increases Gregory Lucier’s holding in the company by 4.55% to a total of $2.74 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catalent’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $721 million and quarterly net profit of $34.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $623 million and had a net profit of $49 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.78 and a one-year low of $39.09. CTLT’s market cap is $9.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 70.99.

Starting in August 2019, CTLT received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Catalent has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel Technologies; Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery; Oral Drug Delivery; and Clinical Supply Services.