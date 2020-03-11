A Director at Carpenter Technology (CRS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Carpenter Technology (CRS), Robert Mcmaster, bought shares of CRS for $42.08K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Mcmaster’s holding in the company by 42.16% to a total of $146.2K. In addition to Robert Mcmaster, one other CRS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carpenter Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $573 million and quarterly net profit of $38.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $556 million and had a net profit of $35.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.33 and a one-year low of $26.41. Currently, Carpenter Technology has an average volume of 321.11K.

The insider sentiment on Carpenter Technology has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Mcmaster’s trades have generated a 3.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.