A Director at Carnival (CCL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Carnival (CCL), Randall Weisenburger, bought shares of CCL for $10M.

This recent transaction increases Randall Weisenburger’s holding in the company by 997.19% to a total of $14.04 million.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.79 billion and GAAP net loss of -$781,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.67 billion and had a net profit of $336 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.05 and a one-year low of $7.81. CCL’s market cap is $7.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $38.25, reflecting a -67.7% downside.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

