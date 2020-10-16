A Director at Carnival (CCL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Carnival (CCL), Richard Glasier, bought shares of CCL for $140.4K.

Following this transaction Richard Glasier’s holding in the company was increased by 22.92% to a total of $752K. This is Glasier’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $51.94 and a one-year low of $7.80. Currently, Carnival has an average volume of 28.35M.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $15.38, reflecting a -8.6% downside.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

