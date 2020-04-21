A Director at CarMax (KMX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at CarMax (KMX), Shira Goodman, bought shares of KMX for $99.06K.

This recent transaction increases Shira Goodman’s holding in the company by 6.23% to a total of $1.71 million.

Based on CarMax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.96 billion and quarterly net profit of $215 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.32 billion and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $103.18 and a one-year low of $37.60. KMX’s market cap is $10.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.71, reflecting a -20.0% downside. Eight different firms, including Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CarMax has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

