A Director at Capstead Mortgage (CMO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Capstead Mortgage (CMO), Michael Oneil, sold shares of CMO for $7,012.

Following Michael Oneil’s last CMO Sell transaction on November 07, 2016, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Currently, Capstead Mortgage has an average volume of 491.92K. The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.