A Director at Capital Southwest (CSWC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Capital Southwest (CSWC), Jack Furst, bought shares of CSWC for $481.2K.

Following this transaction Jack Furst’s holding in the company was increased by 231.88% to a total of $626.4K. In addition to Jack Furst, 3 other CSWC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Capital Southwest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $56.8 million and GAAP net loss of $6.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.75 million and had a net profit of $4.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $7.39. CSWC’s market cap is $149.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States.