A Director at Capital City Bank (CCBG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Capital City Bank (CCBG), Allan Bense, bought shares of CCBG for $75.81K.

Following this transaction Allan Bense’s holding in the company was increased by 7.16% to a total of $1.11 million. In addition to Allan Bense, one other CCBG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Capital City Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.25 million and quarterly net profit of $4.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.46 million and had a net profit of $6.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.95 and a one-year low of $15.61. Currently, Capital City Bank has an average volume of 51.62K.

The insider sentiment on Capital City Bank has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are banking services, data processing services, trust and asset management services, and brokerage services. The firms also provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.