A Director at Camden National (CAC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Camden National (CAC), David Flanagan, bought shares of CAC for $19.87K.

Following David Flanagan’s last CAC Buy transaction on August 11, 2011, the stock climbed by 12.2%. Following this transaction David Flanagan’s holding in the company was increased by 5.45% to a total of $387K.

Based on Camden National’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $42.3 million and quarterly net profit of $13.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.46 million and had a net profit of $14.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.48 and a one-year low of $26.00. CAC’s market cap is $410 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.