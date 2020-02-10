A Director at Calix (CALX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Calix (CALX), Kevin Denuccio, bought shares of CALX for $50.88K.

Following Kevin Denuccio’s last CALX Buy transaction on August 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.3%. Following this transaction Kevin Denuccio’s holding in the company was increased by 1.81% to a total of $2.86 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Calix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $497K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.74 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Calix has an average volume of 237.83K.

Starting in May 2019, CALX received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Calix, Inc. provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.