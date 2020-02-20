A Director at Calix (CALX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Calix (CALX), Donald Listwin, bought shares of CALX for $204K.

Following this transaction Donald Listwin’s holding in the company was increased by 8.89% to a total of $9.98 million. Following Donald Listwin’s last CALX Buy transaction on October 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

Based on Calix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $497K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.58 million. Currently, Calix has an average volume of 302.19K. The company has a one-year high of $10.39 and a one-year low of $5.60.

Starting in May 2019, CALX received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Calix has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Calix, Inc. provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.