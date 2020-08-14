A Director at California Resources (CRCQQ) is Selling Shares

On August 12, a Director at California Resources (CRCQQ), William Albrecht, sold shares of CRCQQ for $15.99K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The insider sentiment on California Resources has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

California Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm also explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on April 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.