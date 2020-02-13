A Director at Cabot Microelectronics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), Richard Hill, exercised options to sell 5,135 CCMP shares at $106.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $857.3K.

Following Richard Hill’s last CCMP Sell transaction on March 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 56.4%. This is Hill’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ARW back in May 2019

Based on Cabot Microelectronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $283 million and quarterly net profit of $38.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $222 million and had a net profit of $13.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $169.13 and a one-year low of $97.21. CCMP’s market cap is $4.87B and the company has a P/E ratio of 77.18.

The insider sentiment on Cabot Microelectronics has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment.