A Director at Bruker (BRKR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Bruker (BRKR), Gilles Gerard Jean Martin, bought shares of BRKR for $1.16M.

In addition to Gilles Gerard Jean Martin, 2 other BRKR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.49 and a one-year low of $30.78. Currently, Bruker has an average volume of 948.85K. BRKR’s market cap is $5.85 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.60.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $41.44, reflecting a -8.9% downside. Four different firms, including Barclays and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $39.06K worth of BRKR shares and purchased $1.91M worth of BRKR shares. The insider sentiment on Bruker has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments. The BSI segment comprises of the Bruker BioSpin Group, the Bruker CALID Group, and the Bruker Nano Group. The BEST segment designs, manufactures, and distributes superconducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1961 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.