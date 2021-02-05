A Director at Broadridge Financial Solutions is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Alan Weber, exercised options to buy 7,869 BR shares at $22.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $180.2K.

Following Alan Weber’s last BR Buy transaction on February 11, 2011, the stock climbed by 125.0%. Following this transaction Alan Weber’s holding in the company was increased by 11.96% to a total of $10.55 million.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $56.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $969 million and had a net profit of $10.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $158.36 and a one-year low of $81.90. BR’s market cap is $16.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.33, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including BTIG and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in December 2020, BR received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.