A Director at Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Leslie Brun, sold shares of BR for $628.6K.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $997 million and quarterly net profit of $10.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $975 million and had a net profit of $49.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $136.99 and a one-year low of $97.37. Currently, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average volume of 850.99K.

The insider sentiment on Broadridge Financial Solutions has been negative according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations.